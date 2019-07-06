News
Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold tripartite talks on Syria in August
Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold tripartite talks on Syria in August
Region:Russia, Turkey, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

A tripartite summit between Tehran, Moscow and Ankara, aimed at discussing the Syrian crisis will be held in Turkey in August, Tasnim reported referring to the spokesman for Turkish President Ibrahim Kalin.

According to him, the meeting will mainly be held on Idlib and other parts of Syria, on the security situation in general, transition processes, the constitutional commission and resettlement.

It is noted that another meeting on Syria in late August or early September is scheduled with the participation of the leaders of Russia, Germany and France.

“During the G20 summit, an agreement was reached on a four-sided summit like the one that was held in Istanbul last year; a four-sided summit is planned to be held before going to the UN General Assembly, he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
