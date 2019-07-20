Cyprus completes domestic procedures for Armenia-EU agreement ratification

YEREVAN. – Cyprus has fully completed the needed internal national procedures for the ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Armenia and the European Union (EU). Anna Naghdalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, informed about this in a Facebook post.

She added that Cyprus on Friday notified the aforementioned to the EU Council.

The Armenia-EU CEPA was signed in Brussels, on November 24, 2017.

So far, Armenia, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, the United Kingdom, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxemburg, Malta, Poland, Romania, Germany, Finland, Hungary, Sweden, and Slovakia have ratified this agreement.

The Cypriot parliament ratified CEPA on June 28 of the current year.