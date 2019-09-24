News
Newspaper: Russia’s Putin to stay in Yerevan for just several hours
Newspaper: Russia’s Putin to stay in Yerevan for just several hours
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – Russian Federation (RF) President Vladimir Putin will arrive in Yerevan on October 1, and, according to the information which Zhoghovurd (People) daily has received, he will stay in the Republic of Armenia (RA) capital city for just several hours. At least for the moment there is such a disposition by the RF, the newspaper reported.

“According to our information, preparatory-organizational work ahead of the EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union] summit [in Yerevan] is in full swing at the RA ruling team.

“And the key matter of the [Armenian PM Nikol] Pashinyan-Putin discussion will be the price of [Russian natural] gas [being supplied to Armenia]. Back on September 17, Zhoghovurd daily had written that the Russian authorities may soon make unpleasant surprises for the Armenian side. They intend to raise the price of [natural] gas—this time also for the population of RA. It will increase 30 percent, and it is not ruled out—the number will increase again.

“The matters in connection with the future of the Russian railway [in Armenia], the situation at [the] Upper Lars [checkpoint on the Georgian-Russian border] will also be among the matters to be discussed with the Russian side. For a week now, over a thousand Armenian trucks have remained at this checkpoint,” Zhoghovurd wrote.
