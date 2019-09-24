Armenia Justice Minister: Government to set up Anti-Corruption Commission in October

It is very important for businessmen to participate in the institutionalization of the fight against corruption. This is what Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan declared during the “Corporación América Airports (CAAP) International Compliance and Anti-Corruption Congress 2019 held today.
According to him, the Anti-Corruption Strategy and the 2019-20 Action Plan for the Fight against Corruption have already been submitted to the Armenian government for consideration.
“The government’s political will to fight against corruption is important. In October, the government will set up the Anti-Corruption Commission, which will be the main body responsible for the fight against corruption and will analyze the declarations of officials. Another major step is the establishment of a legal anti-corruption body and a specialized anti-corruption body adjunct to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia that will ensure lawfulness of investigative actions. Let us not forget the need for the establishment of the Anti-Corruption Court as well,” the minister noted, adding that the government will introduce an electronic governance system to facilitate business administration.