The “Ararat-Antiterrorism 2019” joint antiterrorism military exercise of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries are in progress in Armenia.

This military drill is held in the seven CIS countries, and is devoted to ensuring the security of fuel and energy facilities.

Security forces and special services units of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are participating in this exercise.

The two final phases are underway in Armenia.