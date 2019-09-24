WCIT 2019 announces new speakers

Founder and CEP of Konfidas Ram Levi, Nina Achadjian, Principal at Index Ventures, Vahe Kuzoyan, Co-Founder and President of Service Titan company, will be speakers at the WCIT 2019.
WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).