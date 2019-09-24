News
Youri Djorkaeff to visit WCIT 2019
Youri Djorkaeff to visit WCIT 2019
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Legendary football player and the General Director of FIFA Foundation Youri Djorkaeff will visit WCIT 2019 as the guest of Soft Construct Development Office.

WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).
Հայերեն and Русский
