Armenia PM in New York, meets with Greece colleague

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, is attending 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly as part of his working visit to New York.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the PM’s press service that Pashinyan on Tuesday met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the UN Headquarters.

Prime Minister Pashinyan said Armenia prioritizes partnership with Greece, both in the bilateral format and within the European Union (EU). According to Pashinyan, the friendly relations between the two countries and the high-level political dialogue constitute a solid basis for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Greek PM, for his part, stated that the Armenian and Greek nations are bound by deeply-rooted historical ties, and the ongoing high-level political dialogue should be used to boost cooperation.

Pashinyan and Mitsotakis discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, and the opportunities for intensifying economic ties. They took the opportunity to exchange views on the economic situation and the expected dynamics.

The interlocutors stressed that there is considerable economic potential, and efforts should be made to tap it in full. They emphasized that Yerevan-Athens direct air communication promotes trade, economic exchanges, and tourism.

In the context of establishing closer contacts between the respective business communities, the importance of joint business forums was highlighted. The parties also discussed cooperation between the defense ministries of both countries.

The interlocutors discussed also the ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Armenia and the EU. PM Pashinyan said 17 EU member states have already ratified this agreement. He asked the Greek premier that Greece also ratify CEPA as soon as possible and support its entry into force.

The Prime Ministers of Armenia and Greece also exchanged views on the launch of visa liberalization process.

The Armenian Prime Minister appreciated Greece’s balanced position in the process of peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Greek premier, for his part, expressed gratitude for Armenia’s support of the efforts exerted by Greece and Cyprus to resolve the Cyprus issue.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Pashinyan attended the opening of the High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development as part of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly.

At the UN Headquarters, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held brief meetings with his Australian colleague, Scott Morrison, and President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades.