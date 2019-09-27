News
Friday
September 27
News
US senate panel backs increased US assistance to Armenia
US senate panel backs increased US assistance to Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

WASHINGTON, DC – The full U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations today unanimously adopted a bipartisan provision – spearheaded by Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) of the panel’s foreign aid subcommittee and Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) – “to direct that additional funds be made available… for Armenia to further democratic and economic reforms,” reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA). 

The Graham-Van Hollen Amendment was passed unanimously as part of the FY20 Senate Foreign Aid Bill (S. 2583) as part of the “Manager’s Package,” which is legislative language proposed by the panel’s leadership.

The provision is in addition to recommended appropriations of $17.6 million from the Economic Support and Development Fund (ESF), $1.5 million for battling narcotics trafficking, $600,000 for International Military Education and Training and $1 million in Foreign Military Financing. The Senate maintained parity in appropriated military assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The U.S. Senate panel’s action follows this June’s overwhelming House passage (268-152) of an amendment by Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Jackie Speier (D-CA), to the FY20 foreign aid bill, which appropriated an additional $40 million in aid for Armenia’s democratic reforms.

Regarding Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), the Senate expressed it was “concerned with the protracted conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan and endorses the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Minsk Process.” It calls on the Secretary of State and USAID Administrator to “consult with the Committee on programs that can further create conditions for resolution of the conflict and help address the humanitarian needs for all victims of the conflict.” In June, the House adopted an amendment, offered by Rep. TJ Cox (D-CA), appropriating funds for life-saving de-mining programs and expanded rehabilitation services in the Republic of Artsakh.
This text available in   Русский
