Mutafyan, Ohanjanyan’s lawyers suggest investigator to detain Armenia PM

Armenian FM to attend ceremony in memory of Jacques Chirac

Artsakh President attends premiere of “Arran - a mystical country” movie

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong arrives in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Armenian PM, his spouse attend concert dedicated to 150th anniversary of Komitas in Gyumri (PHOTOS)

Armen Sarkissian congratulates Artur Chilingarov on his 80th birthday

Soldier, who dies in Karabakh, was from Aragatsotn province (PHOTOS)

US Congressmen demand "immediate halt of military aid to Azerbaijan"

Julian Assange's father to receive award on behalf of his son

2nd person arrested along lines of criminal case into showing disrespect toward Yerevan judge

PM congratulates Armenian national hero Nikolai Ryzhkov on his 90th anniversary

Deputy chief of General Staff of Armenia Armed Forces visits 5th military unit

9 blasts occur in Afghanistan ahead of presidential election

Armenia premier holds consultation on Anticorruption Strategy

IC of Armenia: Another person brought under criminal investigation into pressure on judge Danibekyan

Opposition may vote no-confidence in UK government next week

Artur Vanetsyan arrives in Artsakh

Criminal case launched into Karabakh army soldier’s death

PM: Another army equivalent to existing one has formed in Armenia in just 24 hours (PHOTOS)

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 150 times in passing week

Yerevan former mayor charged

Armenia Investigative Committee to investigate criminal case on manifesting disrespect against judge

Rudolph Giuliani cancels attendance to Eurasian Economic Union conference in Armenia

Armenia defense minister visits military camp (PHOTOS)

Armenia President congratulates Czech Rep. counterpart on his birthday

Karabakh army soldier dies

Armenia, Iran FMs discuss matters on agenda of bilateral friendly relations

2019 European Heritage Days open at Amberd fortress

Armenia FM in New York, meets with Syria deputy PM

Afghanistan conducting presidential election

Armenia premier at Sisian town

Newspaper: Armenia parliament majority faction member to lose PACE seat

Newspaper: Putin security officers already in Yerevan

Armenia PM: I have come to follow course of military exercises

Uzbekistan citizen robs Yerevan apartment

Baku responds to Armenia PM

Armenian MP: Armenia can't allow weakening of Mekhitarist Congregation

Armenia, North Macedonia establish diplomatic relations

China Ambassador: More than 10,000 Chinese expected to visit Armenia this year

Armenia PM on issuance of Eurobonds

Armenian FM meets with Iraqi counterpart

China Ambassador to Armenia: Some countries trying to speculate about Chinese domestic affairs

Russian, Iranian and Singaporean leaders to arrive in Armenia on October 1

China intends to end Tranche 3 of North-South Road Corridor construction within prescribed time limit

51-year-old citizen of Etchmiadzin charged with murder of UVLD Vice-President

Armenian PM meets Indian counterpart, Simon Martirosyan becomes champion, 27.09.2019 digest

EU warns Iran it could withdraw from nuclear deal

Armenian PM: YSU should enter the top 500 best universities in world in next 10 years

Attachment imposed on property of ex-chairman of Armenia State Revenue Committee

Armenian court to render decision on ex-chairman of State Revenue Committee's detention

Armenia FM attends meeting of CSTO member states' foreign ministers

Zhirayr Sefilyan: Governance in Armenia in deep crisis

IC: Instruction given to toughen charge brought against Vladimir Gasparyan

Armenian agricultural startups participating in Eurasian Week International Forum

Arvanitis says implementation of reforms of 3-year Armenia-IMF cooperation program proceeds effectively

Armenia MOD visits Zar Military Training Center

Artsakh President visits Hadrout region

Dollar holding relatively steady in Armenia

Armenia Deputy PM discusses tax reforms with IMF delegation

Saakashvili: Russia wants to annex Georgia, Armenia, other countries and create the USSR

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council discusses discharge of judges' workload

Yerevan State Conservatory Gyumri branch ex-rector arrested

Armenian parliamentary speaker receives Lithuania Ambassador

Armenian economy minister receives IMF delegation

Armenia parliament to have new investigative committee

Karabakh Parliament hosts delegates of Strovolos

Armenian MPs make supplements to bill on totalizators

EU envoy to Armenia: Government is showing will, desire to implement judicial reforms

Sanitek waste management company employees of Yerevan stage sit-in outside Armenia government building

Parliamentary speaker: Armenia preparing to open embassy in Australia

Armenia-Georgia Parliamentary Friendship Group visits Armenian theater in Tbilisi (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Armenia FM presents government's broad reform agenda to CoE Secretary General

FM: Armenia attaches importance to cooperation with OSCE Secretariat

Singapore PM to arrive in Armenia on official visit

Saudi Arabia to offer tourist visas

CC member clarification: Why were Armenian versions of VC and ECHR statements without signatures?

PM: Armenia fully defends India's position on Kashmir

Armenia FM discusses Armenia-EU agenda with Federica Mogherini

Armenia Investigative Committee: New questionings to be conducted under Amulsar mine criminal investigation

Farewell ceremony with Jacques Chirac will be held on September 29

Trump’s whistleblower may work for CIA

Armenia PM congratulates Turkmenistan president on Independence Day anniversary

New weapons being designed for Armenia army

Justice Minister on Constitutional Court: It is possible that we will come up with something

Armenian FM and OSCE chair-in-office discuss Karabakh conflict settlement

US senate panel backs increased US assistance to Armenia

French Ambassador: Jacques Chirac was the first French President to pay a state visit to Armenia in 2006

Armenia FM at UN Headquarters in New York, meets with Croatia colleague

Artsakh President receives Cyprus delegation

Armenian tech community will award at WCIT 2019

Azerbaijan suffers another casualty as result of recent sabotage attempt against Karabakh (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Pyongyang says breakthrough in US talks depends on Trump's wisdom and courage

ECHR obliges Azerbaijani authorities to pay EUR 128.5 thousand in case of political prisoners

China marks 70th anniversary: Political trust between Armenia and China is constant, strong (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Only 4 days left for EAEU summit in Yerevan but there are still many uncertainties

PM: Armenia continues to be at high economic growth

Conference on Armenia 2019-2023 judicial, legal reforms strategy kicks off

Armenia’s Mnatsakanyan attends unofficial meeting of BSEC Council of FMs

Armenia FM in New York, addresses Ancient Civilization Forum

German FM warns about threat of wars due to climate change