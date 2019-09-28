Soldier, who dies in Karabakh, was from Aragatsotn province (PHOTOS)

Arman Levonyan, 20, who has sustained a fatal gunshot wound at the protection area of a Defense Army military unit in Artsakh on Saturday, was from the Ohanavan community of Aragatsotn province.
Arman's classmate, Vachik Asatryan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that Arman was to be discharged in the fall.
“We have lost a great man who must have had a great future,” he said “He was a very well-educated student, a wonderful boy, wise, intelligent, considerate.”
As reported earlier, a serviceman of Artsakh Defense Army has died.
On Saturday, at about 6:50am, Artsakh Defense Army soldier Arman Levonyan (born in 1999) sustained a fatal gunshot wound at the protection area of a Defense Army military unit that is located in a northerly direction, and under yet unknown circumstances.
The criminal case is launched under the article on murder, and an investigation is conducted.