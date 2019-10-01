Armenian PM holds bilateral meetings ahead of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held bilateral meetings ahead of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Meetings were held with the President of Iran Hassan Rouhani, the President of Moldova Igor Dodon, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Later, the meeting in a narrow composition will begin at the residence. Heads of EEU member states - Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, as well as Tigran Sargsyan, Chair of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission - will take part in the meeting.

An expanded meeting, set to be held later, will also be attended by the President of Moldova Igor Dodon in connection with the status of Moldova as an observer state at the EAEU, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong as invited heads of state.