Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone Jr. arrives in Artsakh

Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone Jr. arrived in Artsakh this morning where he will be meeting government officials to explore opportunities to strengthen U.S.-Artsakh relations, review U.S. funded humanitarian projects, and explore new ways the U.S. can help strengthen the fledgling democracy.

Congressman Pallone was greeted by a Republic of Artsakh delegation led by National Assembly Vice-Chair Vahram Balayan. He was accompanied by Republic of Artsakh Representative to the U.S. Robert Avetisyan, Congressional staff member James Johnson, and Armenian Government staff.

Just days prior to his arrival in Artsakh, Rep. Pallone, accompanied by Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-CA) and Vice-Chair Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA), called for the “immediate halt of military aid to Azerbaijan.” In a September 27, 2019 letter to the Secretaries of State and Defense - which cited the dramatic increase in Pentagon assistance to Baku - they backed up their demand with calls for a full review of Section 907 enforcement and comprehensive report - as required by law - on all U.S. aid to Azerbaijan.

Rep. Pallone holds the record for the number of Congressional visits to Artsakh. He has been a champion of U.S. assistance to Artsakh and has introduced legislation - the Artsakh Travel and Communication Act (H.Res.190) - which seeks to remove barriers to stronger U.S.-Artsakh ties.