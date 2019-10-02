Head of Robert Kocharyan’s office confirms information on Vladimir Putin and Bella Kocharyan’s meeting

The head of the office of the second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, Victor Soghomonyan, confirmed the information about the meeting between the Russian President Vladimir Putin and the wife of Robert Kocharyan, Bella Kocharyan.
At the request of Armenian News - NEWS.am to comment on the information about the meeting, Victor Soghomonyan confirmed the information, but refrained from reporting details of the meeting.
As reported earlier, according to a 168.am newspaper source in the Russian delegation, before leaving for Russia, the Russian President met with Bella Kocharyan, the wife of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, at the Russian embassy.