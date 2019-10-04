California governor signs Turkish divestment bill into law

California Governor Gavin Newsom Thursday signed AB 1320, the Divestment from Turkish Bonds Act, into law, the Armenian Assembly of America reported.

"California stands on the side of justice and remembers the 1.5 million souls lost during the Armenian Genocide," Governor Newsom said. "Today and everyday, let us recommit ourselves to making certain that we never forget and that we always speak out against hatred and atrocities anywhere they occur. I am proud to stand with friends and sign AB 1320 into law.”

California State Assembly member Adrin Nazarian (D-46) authored the bill and spearheaded it to near unanimous passage in both chambers of the California state legislature.

"California, the 5th largest economy in the world, just told Turkey to end its deceitful campaign of genocide denial,” Nazarian said.

Armenian Assembly of America Southern California Regional Council (SCRC) member and senior policy advisor to the late CA Governor George Deukmejian, Ms. Helen Haig, is thankful to have witnessed today's signing ceremony in Sacramento.

"Today is a memorable day for Armenian Americans in California. I am pleased to join thousands of Armenian Americans and supporters of human rights, and to extend the Armenian Assembly of America's gratitude to State Assembly member Adrin Nazarian for authoring and shepherding AB 1320, to Governor Newsom for signing the bill into law, to the bill's co-authors and supporters in the California state legislature, and to the activists and organizations who fought hard to educate lawmakers and ensure the passage of this bill despite heavy opposition from the Consulate General of Turkey in Los Angeles, as well as from special interest groups," he said.