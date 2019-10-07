News
Armenia and Ethiopia sign memorandum within DigiTec 2019
Armenia and Ethiopia sign memorandum within DigiTec 2019
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Armenia and Ethiopia on the sidelines of the DigiTec annual regional IT technology exhibition. 

The agreement was signed by the Executive Director of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) Karen Vardanyan from the Armenian side and Mr Sisay Tola, State Minister for Innovation and Technology from the Ethiopian side.

The document provides for the opening of over 50 engineering laboratories for schoolchildren according to the model operating in Armenia. Students from the age of ten will be taught the basics of programming and engineering. The Armenian side, in turn, will not only provide a model and training programs, but will also conduct training programs provided for teachers in Ethiopia.

The Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) has initiated and is implementing for already several years the introduction of “Armath” engineering laboratories in the schools of Armenia and Artsakh. As of January, 2016, 252 engineering laboratories-groups, including nearly 6.300 children, are operating across Armenia. The “Armath” laboratories enable the students to master principles with mathematics and exact sciences, engineering, programming and robotics basics, project and manage UAVs.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
