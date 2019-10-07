Notorious Armenian governor submits his resignation

Armenian governor of Vayots Dzor province Trdat Sargsyan submitted his resignation, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Armine Muradyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.
According to her, they will accordingly transfer the application to the office of the Armenian PM.
Earlier, Sargsyan said that he would resign as the governor immediately after the completion of the strategic drills that took place in Armenia from September 24 to October 6.
The reason for the resignation was the scandal associated with the beating on October 18 of the Armed Forces lieutenant colonel Ara Mkhitaryan. Now the Armenian Prosecutor General is checking the possible participation in the beating.