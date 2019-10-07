News
Ruben Melikyan on Narek Malyan’s attack: Double standards in Armenia
Ruben Melikyan on Narek Malyan’s attack: Double standards in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Human rights activist Ruben Melikyan shared a new tweet which shows Restart initiative members’ attacking VETO movement leader Narek Malyan.

“Those pro-government activists, violently attacking a sound critic of the government, are still at large, while recently two anti-government activists’ non-violent action cost them freedom. #DoubleStandards in #Armenia. FYI, #HumanRights organizations,” he tweeted

As reported earlier, the founder of the VETO initiative Narek Malyan published the footage of the attack on him on March 4 this year. Malyan wrote that this video was not published before and testifies the organized attack and attempt to kidnap him by as he said ‘Soros-funded “Restart” hooligan group’.
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
