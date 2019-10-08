News
Tuesday
October 08
News
Armenia ex-Police chief dismissed as PM adviser
Armenia ex-Police chief dismissed as PM adviser
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, has signed a decision to relieve Valeriy Osipyan of the post of Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister, according to the government website.

On May 10, 2018, Osipyan was appointed Chief of Police of Armenia, and on September 18, 2019, he was relieved of this position.

On the same day, however, and by the decision of the Prime Minister, he was appointed Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister.

But it became immediately clear that Valeriy Osipyan had gone on vacation at his own expense, from September 20 to October 2.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
