Armenia ex-Police chief dismissed as PM adviser

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, has signed a decision to relieve Valeriy Osipyan of the post of Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister, according to the government website.

On May 10, 2018, Osipyan was appointed Chief of Police of Armenia, and on September 18, 2019, he was relieved of this position.

On the same day, however, and by the decision of the Prime Minister, he was appointed Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister.

But it became immediately clear that Valeriy Osipyan had gone on vacation at his own expense, from September 20 to October 2.