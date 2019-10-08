News
Karabakh FM to run for President
Karabakh FM to run for President
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

I have decided to run in the presidential elections of Artsakh. Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Masis Mayilian, has issued such a statement on Facebook.

“My post on Facebook social network on August 13, 2019, according to which I have considered my active participation in the 2020 elections, has received a broad positive response in Artsakh, the Republic of Armenia [(RA)], and the [Armenian] Diaspora,” Mayilian wrote, in particular. “The discussions held with Artsakh’s citizens, political and public circles, the RA governmental and political circles, the national figures of the Diaspora have shown that there are the preconditions needed for making a decision on nominating my candidacy in the upcoming presidential elections to be conducted in Artsakh. Since the preconditions already in place guarantee the successful conduct of the 2020 elections and inspire confidence in the effective implementation of most various development programs in Artsakh, I have decided to nominate my candidacy.

“The time has come for active and decisive steps aimed at a nationwide agenda as well as a broad consolidation of strong public forces to discuss and adopt radical reforms’ programs in Artsakh. As a result of reforms, we will ensure—with joint efforts—the secure, prosperous, reliable, just, civilized and democratic future of our country; in one word, we will craft our New Artsakh.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
