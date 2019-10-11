News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 11
USD
476.73
EUR
525.36
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.73
EUR
525.36
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Iraqi expert: The people of Nagorno-Karabakh have the right to decide their future
Iraqi expert: The people of Nagorno-Karabakh have the right to decide their future
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The people of Nagorno-Karabakh have the right to self-determination, said expert on international law from Iraq, Fikrat Al Baghdadi, at the conference “Cooperation for Justice and Peace” held in Stepanakert.

We hope that the bloodshed will not happen again and peace will reign. Peoples have the right to self-determination, to independently decide their future on the basis of national, heavenly and international law. No one in the world can impose his will on another people. The peoples were created free, he said.

He touched upon the history of the Armenian people, highlighting that the Armenians have an ancient history and they made a great contribution to the development of civilization. “100 years ago, the Armenian people suffered genocide and the world has not forgotten it,” he noted adding: “We see the desire to live freely, and we will contribute to its implementation. Shushi is an ancient Armenian cent, a spiritual center, now it is liberated from occupation. The people here have revived. Artsakh today is a modern free state. We, as lawyers and intellectuals, and people who advocate for justice, will do everything to make these high ideas come true,” the expert said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Establishment of Iraq-Artsakh friendship group proposed
“The people of Artsakh have survived a lot. I believe that...
 Karabakh President receives members of Belgian, Cypriot and Czech delegations
President Sahakyan granted state awards to...
 Varujan Vosganian: Romania Parliament commemorates Sumgait pogrom victims every year
Varujan Vosganian reminded everyone that there are currently three...
 State Minister: Artsakh begins exporting electricity
The non-recognition of Artsakh and Azerbaijan’s hostile policy of isolation reflects on the country's development…
Anthony Portantino: I would like to say that California stands with Artsakh
I have the honor to represent the district of...
 South Ossetian FM hands memorial medal to his Artsakh counterpart for contribution to development of relations
“This is a well-deserved reward…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos