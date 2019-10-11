Iraqi expert: The people of Nagorno-Karabakh have the right to decide their future

The people of Nagorno-Karabakh have the right to self-determination, said expert on international law from Iraq, Fikrat Al Baghdadi, at the conference “Cooperation for Justice and Peace” held in Stepanakert.
We hope that the bloodshed will not happen again and peace will reign. Peoples have the right to self-determination, to independently decide their future on the basis of national, heavenly and international law. No one in the world can impose his will on another people. The peoples were created free, he said.
He touched upon the history of the Armenian people, highlighting that the Armenians have an ancient history and they made a great contribution to the development of civilization. “100 years ago, the Armenian people suffered genocide and the world has not forgotten it,” he noted adding: “We see the desire to live freely, and we will contribute to its implementation. Shushi is an ancient Armenian cent, a spiritual center, now it is liberated from occupation. The people here have revived. Artsakh today is a modern free state. We, as lawyers and intellectuals, and people who advocate for justice, will do everything to make these high ideas come true,” the expert said.