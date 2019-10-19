News
Some killed, injured in Armenia road accident
Some killed, injured in Armenia road accident
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A fatal accident occurred in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province as car crashed into a concrete fence, rolled over and fell into the gorge, leaving some people killed and injured, shamshyan.com reported. 

According to the source, a fire broke out as a result of a collision in the car. The injured 18-year-old David Galachyan, 18-year-old Garik Hakobyan and 17-year-old Arsen Sedrakyan were taken to the Martuni medical center. But another resident of the same village, 18-year-old Movses Khachatryan died on the spot. Rescuers put out the fire in the car, but the fire spread to the nearest territory, since the grass was completely dry. Firefighters have already managed to put out the fire.

A criminal case has been instituted in this regard.

According to preliminary information, D. Galachyan was driving.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
