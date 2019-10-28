Armenia and Bulgaria sign readmission deal

Two agreements were signed between the governments of Armenia and Bulgaria on Monday. The signing of the documents took place within the official visit of the Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva to Yerevan.
According to Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, relations between the two countries are based on centuries-old ties.
“The national heroes of Bulgaria are the Armenians (Andranik Ozanyan and Nzhdeh - ed) actively participated in the liberation struggle of the Bulgarian people and were awarded high honors,” the minister said.
According to him, relations are multilayered; they are developing both in a bilateral and multilateral format.
The Foreign Minister recalled that Bulgaria is among 16 countries that have ratified the Armenia-EU deal. According to him, economic relations are actively developing, but the progress is insufficient. The minister also highlighted the importance of the work of the intergovernmental commission and parliamentary friendship groups.
Within the framework of the visit of the Bulgarian Minister, the governments of the two countries signed a deal on automobile passenger and freight transportation and an agreement on readmission.
“We discussed regional and international issues. I presented the process of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement,” the FM noted.