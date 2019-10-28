Rep. Jim McGovern: Recognizing Armenian Genocide important from human rights perspective

Recognizing the Armenian Genocide is important from a human rights perspective, Chairman of the House Rules Committee Jim McGovern said in an interview to NPR.
Asked by NPR’s Michel Martin, why does recognizing the Armenian Genocide matter, he said: “Well, this matters because it's the first time that the House of Representatives has unequivocally stated the facts of what happened in Armenia and called it a genocide.”
“You know, for a long time, various administrations have used euphemisms to describe what happened in Armenia. I mean, they call it a mass atrocity or something like that. But this calls it what it is. It is a genocide, and it is the right thing for us to do,” he said.
The congressman also noted that “when you don't acknowledge what has happened - and in this case, a genocide - it paves the way for other authoritarian leaders, other dictators to - you know, to also commit genocide. So this is something important to do from a human rights perspective.”