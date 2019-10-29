Lawyer: We are dealing with another illegal pressure on Hrayr Tovmasyan

Today, we have witnessed another unfounded and politically directed statement against the CC chair Hrayr Tovmasyan, lawyer Mihran Poghosyan said commenting on the statement of the Investigative Committee.

“It is obvious that the statement not only flagrantly violates the regulation of the constitutional law on the Constitutional Court, including the requirements of Article 9, but we are dealing with another example of illegal pressure on the chairman of the Constitutional Court in recent months,” he said.

According to him, Hrayr Tovmasyan did not have any authority in connection with the alienation or privatization of another site on Baghramyan Avenue. Moreover, he did not and does not have a direct or indirect connection with this site.

“Knowing precisely that the processes directed by the political authorities against Hrayr Tovmasyan will be accompanied by gross violations of the criminal procedure, we declare that under these conditions we will protect the rights of the chair of the Constitutional Court, fighting for the establishment of an independent judiciary,” he said.