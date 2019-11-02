Germany worries about ultra-right anti-Islamist activity in Dresden

Germany is worried about the activity of ultra-right anti-Islamists in the capital of Saxony - Dresden, BBC reported.
For many years, Dresden was considered as a stronghold of the ultra-right and the place of origin of the anti-Islamic Pegida movement.
Members of the city council, which claims to be the Europena cultural capital in 2025, approved a resolution according to which measures should be taken on this issue.
According to Max Aschenbach, an adviser from the ultra-left party Die Partei, the current situation poses a threat to an open democratic society.
Politicians are not making enough efforts to more clearly express their position on this issue, he added.
The resolution calls on the city to help the victims of ultra-right aggression, defend national minorities and strengthen democracy.