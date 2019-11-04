News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 04
USD
476.59
EUR
532.11
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.59
EUR
532.11
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
US government assistance to Armenia up to 40% in 2019
US government assistance to Armenia up to 40% in 2019
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The United States Embassy announced that the U.S. Government has further increased assistance funding to Armenia in 2019.  The figure for this year is more than $60 million, which represents a 40% increase over last year’s amount.

The funding includes projects managed by not only the Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development, but also the Department of Energy, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Department of Defense.

These funds include U.S. government support to bolster Armenian democratic development in a wide variety of areas, including anti-corruption, security, energy, education, English language, forest service, human rights, civil society, and the strengthening of transparent and accountable government institutions, including the law enforcement, justice and judicial sectors.

“The United States has sought to support the development of democratic processes and institutions in Armenia for the last 27 years, and we certainly do not intend to change that now, at a time when democracy in Armenia is stronger than ever,” U.S. Ambassador Lynne M. Tracy said.  “That is why we are proud to announce more than $60 million in assistance funding to Armenia this year.”

Since 1992, the U.S. government has provided more than 2 billion dollars in assistance funding to improve the lives of the Armenian people, supporting their efforts to strengthen democratic, economic, and social governance.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Georgia Armenians thank US House of Representatives for passing Genocide resolution (VIDEO)
They held a rally of gratitude in front of the US Embassy in Tbilisi…
 Newspaper: Why has Moscow worried about American act on Armenian Genocide?
Russia is exacerbating the matter…
 Armenia Deputy Justice Minister meets with US Department of State delegation
Greeting the guests, Deputy Minister Grigoryan underscored the...
 Newspaper: Armenian Genocide resolution at US House of Representatives, provocation of Azerbaijan
The allies have responded to US through Armenia…
 ARF on US House Resolution on Armenian Genocide: This opens way for Senate to adopt similar resolution
The vote on this resolution is historic because it is the first time in 35 years that a comprehensive resolution on the Armenian Genocide has been brought to the plenary session of the United States House of Representatives…
 Armenia FM: Justice, truth consolidated with historic HR Res 296
Mnatsakanyan has referred to the adoption by the US House of Representatives of a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos