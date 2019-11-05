News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 05
USD
476.57
EUR
530.42
RUB
7.53
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.57
EUR
530.42
RUB
7.53
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenia is Eurasia's leader in Freedom on the Net 2019
Armenia is Eurasia's leader in Freedom on the Net 2019
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Armenia has been recognized as the Eurasian leader in the field of online freedom in 2019, said in a Freedom on the Net 2019 report

According to Voice of America, Armenia ranks 8th in the world of online freedom, after the US, ahead of France. 

Armenia has surpassed not only all of its neighbors but also Japan and South Korea.

There are three main criteria for online freedom: restrictions on online access, restrictions on online content, and violations of offline rights.

The 2019 report is titled The Crisis of Social Media because, according to the report's authors, governments around the world are increasingly using social networking opportunities to disseminate false information. As a result, global online freedom has been in decline for the ninth consecutive year.

Moreover, online opportunities are being actively exploited by the leaders of authoritarian countries, which are hiring armies of paid trolls to try to influence the internal situation and choices of other countries.

The 40 countries in the study that have instituted advanced social media surveillance programs are home to 89 percent of internet users, or nearly 3 billion people.

Armenia, along with Argentina, Canada, Estonia and Iceland, is on the list of 5 unique countries in the world whose governments have taken no steps to restrict the online sector.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian high-tech industry minister gives speech at expo in Doha
Arshakyan attached importance to having an Armenian...
 Armenian Engineering City model to be introduced in Ethiopia
The memorandum was signed in Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Minister of Innovation and Technology Getahun Mekuria…
 Apple announces record quarterly revenue
“We concluded a groundbreaking fiscal 2019 with our highest Q4 revenue ever, fueled by accelerating growth from Services...
 European Commission: Facebook, Google and Twitter urged to do more to combat fake news
They called on the companies to cooperate with more...
 Armenian high technological industry minister attending "Safe and Smart Cities" conference in Doha
Minister Hakob Arshakyan attended the opening ceremony of the...
 Minister presents Armenian pavilion to His Highnesses Amir of Qatar and President of Rwanda
“His Highnesses the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos