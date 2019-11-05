Armenia is Eurasia's leader in Freedom on the Net 2019

Armenia has been recognized as the Eurasian leader in the field of online freedom in 2019, said in a Freedom on the Net 2019 report.

According to Voice of America, Armenia ranks 8th in the world of online freedom, after the US, ahead of France.

Armenia has surpassed not only all of its neighbors but also Japan and South Korea.

There are three main criteria for online freedom: restrictions on online access, restrictions on online content, and violations of offline rights.

The 2019 report is titled The Crisis of Social Media because, according to the report's authors, governments around the world are increasingly using social networking opportunities to disseminate false information. As a result, global online freedom has been in decline for the ninth consecutive year.

Moreover, online opportunities are being actively exploited by the leaders of authoritarian countries, which are hiring armies of paid trolls to try to influence the internal situation and choices of other countries.

The 40 countries in the study that have instituted advanced social media surveillance programs are home to 89 percent of internet users, or nearly 3 billion people.

Armenia, along with Argentina, Canada, Estonia and Iceland, is on the list of 5 unique countries in the world whose governments have taken no steps to restrict the online sector.