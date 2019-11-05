Greece President arrives in Armenia on two-day official visit

At the invitation of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, President of Greece Prokopis Pavlopoulos has arrived in Armenia on a two-day official visit along with his wife, Vlasia Pavlopoulou.
The Staff of the President of Armenia reports that Minister of Environment of Armenia Erik Grigoryan greeted the high-ranking guest at Zvarnots International Airport in Yerevan.
The President of Greece visited Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex and paid tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide along with Minister of Environment Erik Grigoryan and Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Sargsyan.
Photo by Armenpress