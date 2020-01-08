Armenian FM expresses condolences to families and friends of Ukrainian plane crash victims

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan expressed condolences to families and friends of victims of Ukrainian plane crashed in Iran.

“Very sad news about the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines airplane Boeing 737 en route from Tehran to Kiev. Deep condolences to families and friends of victims,” he tweeted.

As reported earlier, no one on board of the Ukrainian passenger plane survived the crash. The airplane took off from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport and was headed to Ukrainian capital city Kyiv.

According to the spokesperson of Iran’s aviation organization, the exact number of people on board were 167 passengers and nine crew members.

CEO of Imam Khomeini International Airport said the details of the crash are being investigated.