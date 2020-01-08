News
General Qasem Soleimani buried in Kerman
General Qasem Soleimani buried in Kerman
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Al-Quds special forces commander General Qasem Soleimani was buried in his hometown of Kerman, IRNA reported.

According to him, the killed soldier was buried a few hours after the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) launched rockets at two US air bases in Iraq. The coffin with his body was placed in the section of the Martyrs.

It was expected to bury the general on Tuesday, January 7. However, the mourning ceremony was postponed due to the large number of people who came and the stampede, leaving over 50 people killed.

Al-Quds Special Forces Commander General Qasem Soleimani was killed on January 3 in Iraq by US forces.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
