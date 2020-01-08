News
Armenia man charged with murder of 16-year-old girl
Armenia man charged with murder of 16-year-old girl
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – A 26-year-old man was charged with a murder of 16-year-old girl in Yerevan, Investigative Committee representative said.

A motion to arrest Rafael Sukiasyan has been filed, Naira Harutyunyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The body of 16-year-old girl was found in an apartment in downtown Yerevan on January 5. The Investigative Committee had revealed the murder of the 16-year-old girl, suspected and detained a young man who had confessed to the crime. According to media reports, Sukiasyan serves at the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
