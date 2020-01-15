News
Armenia Investigative Committee: PM was summoned for questioning on wiretaps
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was summoned for questioning over the wiretaps. The Investigative Committee of Armenia press service informed this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Investigative Committee examines the illegal wiretapping of the telephone conversations between Prime Minister Pashinyan and former Director of the National Security Service (NSS) Artur Vanetsyan, as well as of the telephone conversations between Special Investigation Service (SIS) chief Sasun Khachatryan and former Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan, and which were posted on the internet on September 11 and December 5, 2018, the criminal case initiated in connection with abuse of power by these official during these conversations, during which motions for the arrests of ex-President Robert Kocharyan and former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov were discussed.

In this criminal case, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan came to the Investigative Committee as a witness and was interviewed to determine possible interference with the courts.

The Investigative Committee is also investigating the criminal case of illegally wiretapping and posting on the web the telephone conversations between the former NSS Director and the SIS Chief, in which Prime Minister Pashinyan was interviewed as a victim.

Both interviews lasted a total of 2 hours 35 minutes.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
