News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
CNN: Legendary jazz trumpeter Wallace Roney dies of COVID-19 complications
CNN: Legendary jazz trumpeter Wallace Roney dies of COVID-19 complications
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Culture

The legendary American jazz trumpeter Wallace Roney has died of complications from coronavirus aged 59, CNN reported.

"I am saddened to confirm that the iconic trumpeter and jazz legend Wallace Roney passed away due to complications of COVID-19 this morning just before noon," publicist Lydia Liebman said in a statement.

"Working with Wallace was and will remain one of the greatest privileges of my life," his publicist said. "It was an honor to represent him and to be part of his musical world. I cannot even begin to express how much I will miss him and his music."

Roni won the Grammy Music Award in 1994 for his album A Tribute To Miles and was re-nominated in 1997.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia President holds phone talk with renowned scientist Yousef Babikian
They discussed the opportunities for cooperation in fighting the coronavirus in the country…
 Xinhua: 9 UN employees in Geneva test positive for COVID-19
"The United Nations is working closely with the Government of Switzerland and the World Health Organization…
Yerevan subway is closed
Public transport activities, with the exception of rail transport, are suspended…
 Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reaches 571 in Armenia
A total of 39 new cases of the disease have been recorded...
 Armenia President signs controversial package of laws
The National Assembly had passed them on Tuesday evening…
 Reuters: Pentagon to send nearly 500 troops to Mexican border as part of fight against COVID-19
Troops will be sent to the border at the request by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos