CNN: Legendary jazz trumpeter Wallace Roney dies of COVID-19 complications

The legendary American jazz trumpeter Wallace Roney has died of complications from coronavirus aged 59, CNN reported.
"I am saddened to confirm that the iconic trumpeter and jazz legend Wallace Roney passed away due to complications of COVID-19 this morning just before noon," publicist Lydia Liebman said in a statement.
"Working with Wallace was and will remain one of the greatest privileges of my life," his publicist said. "It was an honor to represent him and to be part of his musical world. I cannot even begin to express how much I will miss him and his music."
Roni won the Grammy Music Award in 1994 for his album A Tribute To Miles and was re-nominated in 1997.