Armenian man who kidnapped his sister, her kids is detained in Russia

An Armenian woman and her two minor sons, who were taken hostage by her brother, were released as a result of a special operation in Pyatigorsk, Russia.
Russian media report that Hovsep M., 28, had come from Moscow to see his relatives in Pyatigorsk.
The governor of the Stavropol region, Vladimir Vladimirov, said that according to preliminary information, the man was suffering from mental disorder and was registered at a psychiatric dispensary.
"The man, who barricaded himself in the apartment, demanded to transfer $200 million as charity aid to Armenia, and insisted that the president phone him. In addition, he demanded a fighter jet," the Fifth Channel reports.
The suspect was detained as a result of a special operation by law enforcement, none of the hostages were injured, and investigators are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
And according to RIA Novosti, this man lived in Moscow, where he worked as a boxing coach.