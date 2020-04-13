4 Armenian police officers charged and under arrest

Four police officers have been arrested through the investigative actions carried out by the officers of the National Security Service of Armenia and the Internal Security Department of the Police. The news was confirmed by the attorney of three of those four police officers Garik Galikyan.
“The police officers are charged, and arrest has been selected as a pre-trial measure against them,” the attorney said, adding that he has appealed against the decision on arrest, yet didn’t mention the charge.
Armenian News-NEWS.am tried to receive information from the National Security Service, but the news department reported that working hours are over and the service can’t provide any information.
On April 9, it was reported that officers of the Police and National Security Service of Armenia entered the Davtashen police station and conducted investigative actions. To this day, the National Security Service still hasn’t provided any official information about the case under which those actions were carried out.
That same day, the mass media reported that a couple of high-ranking police officers had been detained, and the presses said they were detained for either bribe or a case of narcotic drugs.