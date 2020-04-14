COVID-19 death toll reaches 16 in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday 11am, a total of 28 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
According to data released on Monday, 1,039 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.
Overall, 1,067 cases of this disease are confirmed in Armenia as of Tuesday morning.
A total of 8,316 tests—685 in the last day—have come back negative, and 786 people—it has dropped by 28 in the last day—are currently being treated.
According to the latest data, 265 coronavirus patients—54 people in the last day—have recovered so far, whereas 16 others have died in Armenia from the disease.