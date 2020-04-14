News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
COVID-19 death toll reaches 16 in Armenia
COVID-19 death toll reaches 16 in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday 11am, a total of 28 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

According to data released on Monday, 1,039 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.

Overall, 1,067 cases of this disease are confirmed in Armenia as of Tuesday morning.

A total of 8,316 tests—685 in the last day—have come back negative, and 786 people—it has dropped by 28 in the last day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 265 coronavirus patients—54 people in the last day—have recovered so far, whereas 16 others have died in Armenia from the disease.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
What anti-crisis measures is Artsakh taking?
The state minister and emergency commandant presented…
 Karabakh State Minister: Government considering setting restrictions on movement of citizens
“The government will likely start by setting...
 Putin proposes to consider zeroing customs duties on goods required for fight against COVID-19 within EEU
Armenia is also a member of this union…
 Russian president declares need for extraordinary measures to combat COVID-19 pandemic
His remarks came during the online summit of the Eurasian Economic Council…
 Lavrov: Russia will not ask EU to lift sanctions amid COVID-19 pandemic
If the EU realizes that the method of sanctions has run its course…
 Armenian PM says COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge for Eurasian Union
The readiness of our countries for cooperation and mutual support…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos