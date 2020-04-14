2 police officers stabbed in Gyumri (PHOTOS)

Two police officers were stabbed in Gyumri, Armenia, shamshyan.com reports.

They had tried to find out the identities of two citizens and whether they had the movement permission document that is needed during the current state of emergency that has been declared in the country.

However, these persons argued with the officers of the law, during which one of them stabbed a traffic police officer and an officer of the law with a knife.

But this citizen was rendered ineffective and taken to a police precinct.