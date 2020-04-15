Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,111 in Armenia, 1 more death reported

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday 11am, a total of 28 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
According to data released on Tuesday, 1,067 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.
Overall, 1,111 cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed as of Wednesday morning.
A total of 9,095 tests—685 in the last day—have come back negative, and 797 people—a drop by 28 in the last day—are currently being treated.
According to the latest data, 297 COVID-19 patients—54 people in the last day—have recovered so far, whereas 17 others have died in Armenia from the disease.