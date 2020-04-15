News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,111 in Armenia, 1 more death reported
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,111 in Armenia, 1 more death reported
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday 11am, a total of 28 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

According to data released on Tuesday, 1,067 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.

Overall, 1,111 cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed as of Wednesday morning.

A total of 9,095 tests—685 in the last day—have come back negative, and 797 people—a drop by 28 in the last day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 297 COVID-19 patients—54 people in the last day—have recovered so far, whereas 17 others have died in Armenia from the disease.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: There are "disobedient" ones among those in coronavirus isolation in Armenia
They even tried to stab a doctor…
 Armenia Embassy: Georgian government launches Armenian version of website created for combating coronavirus
The Embassy of Armenia in Georgia has reported that...
 Poland to begin easing coronavirus curbs
As of Tuesday, Poland had reported 7,049 confirmed cases...
 30-year-old Armenian dies in Moscow, parents test positive for COVID-19
On April 12, a 30-year-old Armenian man died in...
 Armenia Embassy in Georgia calls on Armenian truck drivers to follow rules
Those who violate the procedure will be fined in...
 Armenian minister presents procedure for applying for 9th social support measure
Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Zaruhi Batoyan has presented...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos