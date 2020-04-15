Armenia National Security Service files charge against Archbishop Navasard Ktchoyan

On April 13, 2020, a charge was brought against a vicar of one of the dioceses of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church, through combination of sufficient evidence obtained through investigative and operational intelligence measures taken under the criminal case being investigated by the Investigation Department of the National Security Service of Armenia, as reported the news service of the National Security Service.
The mentioned clergyman is Vicar of the Araratian Patriarchal Diocese, Archbishop Navasard Ktchoyan.
Based on the factual data, in the summer of 2010, Ktchoyan, acting in conspiracy with a person who was his godson, with the made-up excuse of increasing productivity in case of a $12,000,000 investment in diamond mines belonging to him in Africa, processing and selling the extracted diamond raw material in the Republic of Armenia, sparked interest in an Armenian entrepreneur to make the mentioned investment, after which Ktchoyan obtained the right to real estate belonging to the entrepreneur and his close ones, obtained and freely possessed large amounts of money by concealing and distorting the source, movement and pertinence of those funds through several bank and commercial transactions, transfers and conversions. To legalize the incomes received through crime, Ktchoyan used the company established in an offshore zone in the spring of 2010, and 33% of the shares of the company belonged to Ktchoyan.
A signature to not leave the country has been selected as a pre-trial measure against Ktchoyan.
Preliminary investigation continues, and measures are being taken to establish the identities of all those who are involved in the crime and bring them to justice, as well as recover the damage caused.