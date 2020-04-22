Artsakh MOD posts photos of wreckage of downed Azerbaijani unmanned aerial vehicle (PHOTOS)

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has posted photos of the wreckage of an Azerbaijani unmanned aerial vehicle by the Defense Army’s air defense forces in the southern sector at around 1:07 p.m. on April 21.
Earlier, the Defense Army of Artsakh had reported the following: "There have been frequent cases of flights of the opponent forces in areas adjacent to the contact line of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Artsakh. It should also be mentioned that they are both training and reconnaissance. In addition to fighter jets and helicopters, UAVs are also involved, which often try to penetrate the Republic's airspace for reconnaissance purposes.
On April 21, the air defense forces of the Defense Army stationed in the southern direction, noticing the Azerbaijani ORBITER unmanned aerial vehicle’s entry into the aerial space of Arstakh, downed the UAV with combat readiness and through literate operations at around 1:07 p.m.
The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh calls on the Azerbaijani side to refrain from provocative steps and assures that any offensive actions will receive a worthy response.”