News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 22
USD
479.81
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.26
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.81
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.26
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Artsakh MOD posts photos of wreckage of downed Azerbaijani unmanned aerial vehicle (PHOTOS)
Artsakh MOD posts photos of wreckage of downed Azerbaijani unmanned aerial vehicle (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has posted photos of the wreckage of an Azerbaijani unmanned aerial vehicle by the Defense Army’s air defense forces in the southern sector at around 1:07 p.m. on April 21.

Earlier, the Defense Army of Artsakh had reported the following: "There have been frequent cases of flights of the opponent forces in areas adjacent to the contact line of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Artsakh. It should also be mentioned that they are both training and reconnaissance. In addition to fighter jets and helicopters, UAVs are also involved, which often try to penetrate the Republic's airspace for reconnaissance purposes.

On April 21, the air defense forces of the Defense Army stationed in the southern direction, noticing the Azerbaijani ORBITER unmanned aerial vehicle’s entry into the aerial space of Arstakh, downed the UAV with combat readiness and through literate operations at around 1:07 p.m.

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh calls on the Azerbaijani side to refrain from provocative steps and assures that any offensive actions will receive a worthy response.” 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia parliament majority: Army general staff ex-chief must come to April 2016 war inquiry committee meeting
"After our meeting [last week] with [third resident] Serzh Sargsyan, new questions have risen for us,” the committee chair said…
 My step: PM Pashinyan will not be called to meeting of committee on investigation of April escalation
PM was not a representative of the government in 2016…
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces fired about 1,800 shots in passing week
From April 5 to 11, the adversary violated the ceasefire more than 190 times…
 Armenia parliament speaker says no need to suspend April 2016 war inquiry committee activities
Frankly, there isn’t even a legislative opportunity…
 Armenia 3rd President’s office: Parliament inquiry committee chair presented Serzh Sargsyan's answers incompletely
As President Sargsyan stated yesterday at the parliament…
 Armenian parliamentary committee's session with Armenia 3rd President going on for 4 hours
During the first break, chair of the committee...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos