Catholicos of All Armenians reports the death of Aso Tavitian

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II has posted the following on his Facebook page:

“It is with deep sorrow that we learned about the sudden death of great benefactor and philanthropist of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and the Armenian nation and patriot Aso Tavitian.

His death is a dire loss for the Armenian Holy Church and the entire nation.

The Armenian Church had a major place in his activities and would make his contributions to the initiatives aimed at strengthening the national identity and spirit of the Armenian nation. He would also support the education and upbringing of the new generation of Armenians with the drive to see a stronger Armenia. The Tavitian Foundation helped nearly 350 young people of Armenia continue their higher education at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, and today, those young people are providing their services in various sectors in Armenia.

We pray to the Lord for our dear Aso to rest in peace. We will hold a Requiem Service for Mr. Aso Tavitian at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin this coming Sunday.”