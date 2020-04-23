Armenia lifts temporary restrictions on some economic activities

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who is also commandant of the current state of emergency in Armenia due to the COVID-19 situation, has signed a new decision on making changes and additions to the list of temporary restrictions on free movement and types of economic activity in the country.
Thus, the restriction on interprovincial movement will be lifted and the respective checkpoints will be removed.
Instead, the focus will be on tightening oversight over other restrictions.
They will be guided by the logic of setting special regimes, depending on the degree of risk of COVID-19’s spread in communities.
The temporary restrictions on some economic activities will also been lifted.