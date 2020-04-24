Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,596 in Armenia, 3 more deaths reported

YEREVAN. – As of Friday 11am, a total of 73 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
According to data released on Thursday morning, 1,523 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.
Overall, 1,596 cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed as of Friday morning.
A total of 16,552 tests—592 in the last day—have come back negative so far, and 841 people—an increase by one in the last day—are currently being treated.
According to the latest data, 728 COVID-19 patients—69 people in the last day—have recovered thus far, whereas 27 others have died in Armenia from the disease.