230 more citizens return from Moscow and St. Petersburg to Armenia
230 more citizens return from Moscow and St. Petersburg to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

Charter flight Moscow-St. Petersburg-Yerevan to Armenia will be delivered to another 230 citizens, Civil aviation committee reported.

The flight is operated by Ural Airlines. The plane will also deliver to Armenia diagnostic tests, reagents, and daily necessities transferred by the Russian side to the Armenian health ministry.

“We express our deep gratitude to the Tashir Charity Foundation for providing tickets for citizens returning on this flight. We also express our gratitude to philanthropists from the Armenian community of St. Petersburg and Cherepovets,” the report said.

Citizens arriving from Russia will undergo a 14-day quarantine.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
