Armenia Administrative Court accepts for proceedings 2nd President Kocharyan's lawsuit against Penitentiary Service

YEREVAN. – The Administrative Court of Armenia has accepted for proceedings second President Robert Kocharyan's lawsuit against the Penitentiary Service. We learn about this from the Judicial Information System.
The respective court hearing is scheduled for May 13.
To note, attached to this lawsuit, Kocharyan's legal representative Aram Orbelyan had submitted a motion to release Kocharyan from custody until the risk of COVID-19 infection is eliminated, but the court had denied this motion.
In a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Orbelyan had also stated that the plaintiff demands to prevent the actions that violate his rights, in particular, the inhuman treatment and torture of Robert Kocharyan.
Aram Orbelyan had also noted that the statements by international organizations, such as the UN and Council of Europe Commissioners for Human Rights, as well as by the World Health Organization, according to which, countries should take steps to use alternative precautionary measures, were also grounds for this lawsuit.