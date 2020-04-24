News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 24
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Administrative Court accepts for proceedings 2nd President Kocharyan's lawsuit against Penitentiary Service
Armenia Administrative Court accepts for proceedings 2nd President Kocharyan's lawsuit against Penitentiary Service
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Administrative Court of Armenia has accepted for proceedings second President Robert Kocharyan's lawsuit against the Penitentiary Service. We learn about this from the Judicial Information System.

The respective court hearing is scheduled for May 13.

To note, attached to this lawsuit, Kocharyan's legal representative Aram Orbelyan had submitted a motion to release Kocharyan from custody until the risk of COVID-19 infection is eliminated, but the court had denied this motion.

In a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Orbelyan had also stated that the plaintiff demands to prevent the actions that violate his rights, in particular, the inhuman treatment and torture of Robert Kocharyan.

Aram Orbelyan had also noted that the statements by international organizations, such as the UN and Council of Europe Commissioners for Human Rights, as well as by the World Health Organization, according to which, countries should take steps to use alternative precautionary measures, were also grounds for this lawsuit.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 2nd President's attorney sends fourth letter to Yerevan court's chief of staff
The attorney emphasized the fact that the...
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's lawyer submits new motion to court
The attorney has also petitioned to the President of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction, with a request to reassign this motion to another judge…
 Armenia 2nd President's attorney's appeal not accepted for proceedings
Alumyan had submitted an appeal with the request to...
 Armenia 2nd President's claim against Penitentiary Service not accepted for proceedings
Orbelyan had stated that the ground for the...
 Armenia 2nd President's attorney to send fourth letter to court
Touching upon the fact that Judge Anna Danibekyan is...
 Prosperous Armenia parliament faction: Accusations against Armenian Apostolic Church are unacceptable
At least some minimum respect must be shown toward state and religious institutions…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos