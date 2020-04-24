Mayor of France's Bouc-Bel-Air commemorates the Armenian Genocide

Armenia 3rd President pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

Varėna district mayor sends message on occasion of 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Estonian Parliament's Friendship Group with Armenia chairman: We bow our heads in mourning with the Armenians

Bourg-les-Valence mayor conveys message on occasion of 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

US embassy in Armenia: We remember and honor the memory of those who suffered during the Meds Yeghern

Trump issues statement on 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Joniskis mayor sends message on occasion of 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Istanbul-Armenian singer posts photo of her visit to Armenian Genocide Memorial in Armenia

Menendez on Armenian Genocide: This year, administration should follow Senate’s lead in recognizing this tragedy

Latvia ruling coalition: We are in solidarity with Armenian people

Pro-Kurdish party of Turkey: We confront Armenian Genocide with shame

Haapsalu mayor conveys message dedicated to 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Divine Liturgy commemorating canonized victims of Armenian Genocide served in Damascus

Armenia Administrative Court accepts for proceedings 2nd President Kocharyan's lawsuit against Penitentiary Service

Armenian Genocide commemoration ceremony held in Moscow

Congresswoman Judy Chu calls on Trump to recognize the Armenian Genocide

Gyumri pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims (PHOTOS)

Sandra Kalniete: Turkey ought to recognize Armenian Genocide

Edouard Philippe: On April 24 of this year France will commemorate 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Washington Examiner: One hundred years on, let's finally recognize the Armenian Genocide

High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan's address for the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

Yerevan mayor and Armenia's regional governors lay flowers at Armenian Genocide Memorial

Estonia spiritual leader makes special address on Armenian Genocide 105th anniversary

Karabakh President lays wreath at monument to Armenian Genocide victims in Stepanakert

Ex-MEP Frank Engel on Armenian Genocide commemoration: It's the 1st time this happens in virtual world

Armenian Genocide 105th anniversary commemoration ceremony is held in Tbilisi (PHOTOS)

Cemal Pasha's grandson's condolence post on Armenian Genocide angers Turks

Wreath on ex-President Kocharyan’s behalf is laid at Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Macron to Armenia President: France is committed to fighting against denial

Armenia PM: 235,000 names received so far for participating in today's virtual march

Laurent Wauquiez: Even during lockdown, there are memories that must not be forgotten (PHOTOS)

President Anastasiades on Armenian Genocide: Cyprus remembers victims of this abhorrent crime

Armenian Genocide commemoration events being held in Ukraine

Lapid tweets in Armenian on Genocide recognition: It is our moral responsibility as the Jewish state

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

France MP: Armenian Genocide issue is still relevant today

MEP Demetris Papadakis on Armenian Genocide: No one is allowed to forget

Human Rights Association of Turkey calls on country’s authorities to recognize Armenian Genocide

Charles Tannock: Wound will heal if Turkey comes to terms with its dark past

EPP urges Turkey to pave way for genuine reconciliation between Turkish, Armenian peoples

3 Armenian Genocide survivors still living in Armenia

230 more citizens to return from Russia to Armenia

Garo Paylan: Place to confront Armenian Genocide issue is Turkey’s parliament

Ukrainian internal affairs minister Avakov on Armenian Genocide: Impunity breeds new crimes

Armenia PM: About 89,000 names sent for April 24th virtual march at this moment

Armenian churches hold closed service in memory of Holy Martyrs of Genocide

Armenian parliament speaker: Such crimes against humanity must not be allowed to recur (PHOTOS)

PM: In near future I will present draft of such concept and strategy for pan-Armenian discussion

Ucom ex-Director General and his brother found new company

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,596 in Armenia, 3 more deaths reported

Catholicos of All Armenians visits Genocide memorial in Yerevan

EU delegation to Armenia on Armenian Genocide: These crimes will never be forgotten

Gazprom Armenia: Outages for non-payment will begin with those who consumed gas for over AMD 30 thousand

Senior officials separately visiting Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Latest COVID-19 casualties in Armenia were 87, 84, 81 years old, health ministry reports

Germany leads in number of COVID-19 recovered

French ambassador to Armenia tweets on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

Armenia President visits Genocide memorial in Yerevan

PM pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims (PHOTOS)

Lebanon president on 150 anniversary of Armenian Genocide: Justice is the only way for a more humane world

Artsakh President-elect: ANCA’s requirement is universal and has no statute of limitations

Greek City Times: April 24th. Remembering the Armenian Genocide

Armenia MOD: We remember and defend

Karabakh President: We all must learn lessons from history, learn from today's reality

Paris mayor on Armenian Genocide: We must continue the fight for historical truth

Premier of Canada’s Ontario issues statement on 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Armenia MFA: Recognition of past is essential for present, future

Brent crude futures price up 5%

US House approves $ 484 billion pandemic support package

Gyumri infectious disease hospital staff, patients join lighting commemoration minute (VIDEO)

Yerevan.Today: Head of Armenian opposition party leader's company summoned and detained

Armenians mark 105th anniversary of Genocide

French Ambassador to Armenia posts message dedicated to 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Young Armenians burn Turkish national flag at Liberty Square in Yerevan

Armenian ruling party's MPs propose to criminalize direct and public incitement of genocide

Secretary of Latvian Saeima addresses Armenia Parliament Speaker

US, EU and 20 WTO members agree to keep trade open despite coronavirus pandemic

Armenia's Fanarjyan National Oncology Center reports coronavirus case

Russia Ambassador to Armenia pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

AMD 1,050,082,851.10 transferred to Armenia's treasury account to overcome COVID-19

Armenia 2nd President's attorney sends fourth letter to Yerevan court's chief of staff

Canadian authorities extend ban on new arms exports to Turkey indefinitely

Ex-head of Armenian village detained on suspicion of abuse of official powers

Organization acting director: Yerevan mayor's wife personally told me to submit resignation letter

Holy Resurrection Armenian Apostolic Church in Washington desecrated (PHOTOS)

Touching ceremony commemorating martyrs of Armenian Genocide in Armenia (PHOTOS)

China says Australia's calls for investigation of coronavirus outbreak politically motivated

Armenia 3rd President's introductory speech can be published at any moment upon his discretion

Armenia Sotk mine employee infected with COVID-19, 100 employees isolated

NGO head: Most Armenian viticulturists can't benefit from government's support program

EUvsDisinfo adds 30 new cases of disinformation from Russian media on COVID-19

"Minute of Commemoration with Bright Lights" dedicated to 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Armenian MP discusses utility bill payments with Public Services Regulatory Commission chief

Madrid cancels holidays until November

Armenian court accepts statement of claim against Deputy PM's wife for proceedings

Armenia Commandant bans operation of businesses for 24 hours

Aso Tavitian dies, update on COVID-19 in Armenia, 23.04.20 digest

Gorbachev responds to allegations that he didn't have a specific plan for perestroika

Official: Retail sale of specialized clothing and cosmetics stores in Armenia prohibited