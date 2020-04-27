News
Another COVID-19 patient in Karabakh recovers, is discharged from hospital
Another COVID-19 patient in Karabakh recovers, is discharged from hospital
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – The Ministry of Health of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic informs that another person infected with the novel coronavirus has recovered and been discharged from hospital.

According to the Artsakh Information Headquarters, this person is the Armenian citizen who had entered Artsakh on April 7 and had tested positive for COVID-19 on the next day.

This person was transferred to Armenia for further treatment.

So far, eight novel coronavirus cases have been registered in Artsakh, and five of these patients have already recovered.
