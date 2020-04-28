News
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,867 in Armenia, 1 new death reported
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,867 in Armenia, 1 new death reported
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday 11am, a total of 59 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

According to data released on Monday morning, 1,808 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.

Overall, 1,867 cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed as of Tuesday morning.

A total of 19,296 tests—749 in the past day—have been conducted so far, and 971 people—an increase by 40 in one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 866 COVID-19 patients—18 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 30 others have died in Armenia from the disease.
