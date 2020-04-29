5 people detained in connection with incidents in Armenia’s Gavar (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The criminal cases on the murder of two people and the infliction of gunshot wounds on four people, as well as on the mass clashes by a group of people in Gavar town have been accepted into proceedings, and they have been joined in one proceeding, according to the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
So far, five people have been detained on suspicion of involvement in the aforesaid mass clashes.
The investigation is still in progress.
As reported earlier, according to the police statement, there are two casualties and wounded as a result of the shootings that took place Tuesday in Gavar town. Subsequently, an attack took place on Gavar Medical Center.
Vendetta in Armenia's Gavar, relatives of victim enter hospital and slit throats of wounded citizens
Photos by shamshyan.com