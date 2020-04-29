News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
5 people detained in connection with incidents in Armenia’s Gavar (PHOTOS)
5 people detained in connection with incidents in Armenia’s Gavar (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The criminal cases on the murder of two people and the infliction of gunshot wounds on four people, as well as on the mass clashes by a group of people in Gavar town have been accepted into proceedings, and they have been joined in one proceeding, according to the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

So far, five people have been detained on suspicion of involvement in the aforesaid mass clashes.

The investigation is still in progress.

As reported earlier, according to the police statement, there are two casualties and wounded as a result of the shootings that took place Tuesday in Gavar town. Subsequently, an attack took place on Gavar Medical Center.

Vendetta in Armenia's Gavar, relatives of victim enter hospital and slit throats of wounded citizens

Photos by shamshyan.com
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian independent MP reports attack on deputy parliamentary speaker
Earlier, Konstantin Ter-Nakalyan, one of the members of...
 Union member says Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker attacked fellow member
Konstantin Ter-Nakalyan, one of the members of...
 Armenia MOD spokesperson: Gavar incident casualty not Military Police investigator
No serviceman, officer, or employee of the Ministry of Defense system was involved in the incident…
 Armenia lifer is released from prison
On December 25, 1997, Stepan Grigoryan was sentenced to death, but…
 Armenia health minister visits Gavar town hospital that was attacked
He said the injuries of some of the wounded were life-threatening…
 Police still on duty at hospital of Armenia’s Gavar
The hospital staff said that all the patients were in very critical condition…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos