Report on incident between Armenia parliament vice-speaker and opposition union member sent to prosecutor's office

YEREVAN. – The report, which police have prepared on the incident involving National Assembly Deputy Speaker Alen Simonyan and Adeqvat union co-founder Artur Danielyan, has been sent to the Prosecutor's Office. The Police of Armenia press service informed Armenian-NEWS.am about this.
To note, the members of the aforesaid opposition union on Wednesday reported that fellow member Artur Danielyan was attacked on a street by Alen Simonyan.
Later, Simonyan stated on Facebook livestream that he had greeted Danielyan, but the latter had cursed at him, after which he had hit Danielyan on the nose with his head.
Artur Danielyan was taken to a hospital, but he left this medical center a few hours later.