Health ministry: Armenia has capacity to conduct 1,000 COVID-19 tests per day
Health ministry: Armenia has capacity to conduct 1,000 COVID-19 tests per day
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Armenia has the capacity to conduct 1,000 COVID-19 tests per day, said Armenian deputy health minister Lena Nanushyan.

According to her, everything is being done to increase the testing groups, which already include doctors and patients with pneumonia.

“In addition, work continues on isolating citizens with positive test results,” she told reporters.

The official added that with the removal of restrictions on economic activity, it is important to comply with all safety standards, including social distancing, hygiene standards, and so on, as otherwise, it will not be possible to maintain low rates of distribution.

“You can’t say exactly what the growth rate will be after the restrictions are lifted, however, the risks need to be reduced. This determines the decision to introduce stricter control over compliance with safety standards," she said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
